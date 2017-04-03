City to - test drive' water delivery ...

City to - test drive' water delivery system for possible reservoir

City Council unanimously approved the allocation of up to $186,657 from the Utilities Department's water and sewer fund to "test drive" the delivery of irrigation quality water from the Southwest Aggregate Mine in the northeast to Gator Slough to determine the feasibility of a proposed city reservoir that would double the storage capability of the city's freshwater canal system. Consulting firm Water Science Associates will conduct the analysis of the idea of converting the aggregate mine into a nearly 2 billion gallon reservoir that would help replenish low canal levels in the dry season.

