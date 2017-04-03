City endorses 'best practices' approa...

City endorses 'best practices' approach to remedy audit issues

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Cape Coral City Council will support recommendations by the city's audit committee to see that the Charter School Authority comply with policies and procedures established by the Finance Department. The authority, a council-appointed quasi-independent board, is to now engage the expertise of city staff in correcting deficiencies identified in the internal audit conducted by the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... 10 hr Joe Schmoe 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 22 hr Mark Lakey 19
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH Apr 2 Drive right or go... 1
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) Mar 31 Shallow Hal 25
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Mar 30 packerted 49
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 04 at 3:58PM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC