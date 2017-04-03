City endorses 'best practices' approach to remedy audit issues
Cape Coral City Council will support recommendations by the city's audit committee to see that the Charter School Authority comply with policies and procedures established by the Finance Department. The authority, a council-appointed quasi-independent board, is to now engage the expertise of city staff in correcting deficiencies identified in the internal audit conducted by the city.
