Charter Authority looks to mend rift

With the Cape Coral Charter Schools Authority and Superintendent Nelson Stephenson having parted ways, the school system will set about mending fences with city departments and implementing controls and policies identified in the internal audit in addition to searching for a permanent superintendent. Jackie Collins, principal at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School since 2010, has embarked on her first days in her new role as the interim superintendent.

