Charter audit forwarded to CCPD
The Cape Coral Charter School Authority Internal Funds audit has been sent to the Cape Coral Police Department for its review. In followup to concerns raised by Councilmember John Cariosica at the April 3 Cape Coral City Council meeting, City Manager John Szerlag said he turned the audit and related findings over to Police Chief David Newlan.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Apr 11
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Apr 10
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|15
