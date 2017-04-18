CCPD Top 5 finalist for 'DNA Hit of t...

CCPD Top 5 finalist for 'DNA Hit of the Year'

The Cape Coral Police Department will be recognized as a Top 5 finalist at a global convention in Austria for "DNA Hit of the Year," for the work done in solving a 26-year-old cold case. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement CODIS Administrator Vicki Bellino nominated the Cornell/Story cold case for this globally prestigious award.

