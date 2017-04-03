CCPD: Crash sends one person to the hospital
Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night, tying up Del Prado Boulevard and sending one pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At about 8:30 p.m., Cape Coral police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2300 block of Del Prado Blvd. S. Officials reported that a white Kia Rio, being driven Joy Pamela Zelaya Sagastizado, 50, of the Cape, struck a man, 51, of Fort Lauderdale, who was crossing Del Prado in an area other than a marked crosswalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
