Cape's 'pioneers' reunite and reminisce
Many of today's Cape Coral residents have no idea what the city was like when people starting moving to the Cape in the late 1950s. For that, you would have to talk to some of the nearly 90 people who came to the German-American Social Club on Sunday to reminisce about what it was like to live in the city before it was.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Tue
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Tue
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Mon
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|15
