Cape woman, 101, gets free hearing aids

Donald Kleindl believes those who are lucky enough to live to 100 are usually the ones most overlooked in regards to their hearing. So, when Marie Jefferis, who is 101 and hard of hearing, needed new hearing aids, Kleindl, an audioprostologist at Life Hearing and Tinitis Health Center at 923 Del Prado Blvd., made sure she got them free of charge.

