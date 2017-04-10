Cape woman, 101, gets free hearing aids
Donald Kleindl believes those who are lucky enough to live to 100 are usually the ones most overlooked in regards to their hearing. So, when Marie Jefferis, who is 101 and hard of hearing, needed new hearing aids, Kleindl, an audioprostologist at Life Hearing and Tinitis Health Center at 923 Del Prado Blvd., made sure she got them free of charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Apr 11
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Apr 10
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC