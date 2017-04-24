Cape man used vacant Lehigh home for receiving pot packages
A Cape Coral man was busted for picking up packages of marijuana from a home where he doesn't even live. Lee County deputies arrested Roger Alberto Suarez for the elaborate plan which included a vacant Lehigh acres home miles from where he lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|1 hr
|Prince John
|3
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|RETIRED LEO
|34
|help.. looking for Addis family
|20 hr
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Ihaterap
|7
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Wed
|Prince John
|2
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Apr 24
|Floridian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC