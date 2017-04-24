Cape man used vacant Lehigh home for ...

Cape man used vacant Lehigh home for receiving pot packages

20 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Cape Coral man was busted for picking up packages of marijuana from a home where he doesn't even live. Lee County deputies arrested Roger Alberto Suarez for the elaborate plan which included a vacant Lehigh acres home miles from where he lives.

