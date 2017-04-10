Cape Coral woman charged with DUI manslaughter
Cynthia M. Moss, 52, ran a red light Oct. 31 and collided with another vehicle at US-41 and Michael G. Rippe Parkway. Troopers said Tuesday that Moss was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash.
