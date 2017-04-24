Cape Coral utility worker dies from electrocution
A utility worker who was shocked after touching a power line in Cape Coral has died, according to a spokesperson for LCEC. The incident happened at SE 8th Avenue and SE 10th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|1 hr
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Ihaterap
|7
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|5 hr
|Prince John
|2
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|Floridian
|1
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 23
|Yikes
|3
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC