Cape Coral utility worker dies from e...

Cape Coral utility worker dies from electrocution

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NBC2 News

A utility worker who was shocked after touching a power line in Cape Coral has died, according to a spokesperson for LCEC. The incident happened at SE 8th Avenue and SE 10th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... 1 hr Prince John 5
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) 1 hr Ihaterap 7
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 5 hr Prince John 2
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Mon Floridian 1
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Apr 23 Yikes 3
News Mandatory one-day watering Apr 22 ICE MAN 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC