Cape Coral Troop 4's Millhouse earns Eagle Scout rank
Trevor Millhouse, son of Michael and Nancy Millhouse, has achieved Boy Scouting's highest rank, that of Eagle Scout Dec. 15, 2016. Trevor, 18, is a member of Cape Coral Troop 4, sponsored by the Masonic Lodge under the leadership of Scoutmaster Tom Tomlins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duffy's Sports Grill
|1 hr
|Bill
|1
|Bullys
|4 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Karma is a bitch
|4 hr
|Ice Man
|1
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|17 hr
|Club man
|2
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Prince John
|19
|Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's...
|17 hr
|Dating advisory
|1
|Proposed mining concerns some Estero residents
|Thu
|Youdy Gorshi
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC