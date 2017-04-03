Cape Coral storage facility broken into

It happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning at A1 Shelters Self Storage, a gated facility on Pine Island Road. The manager of the facility told police that thieves smashed in the doors and broke or bent the locks, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

