Cape Coral OKs study on potential wat...

Cape Coral OKs study on potential water source

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Relief for the city's water problem could soon be coming from the ground, if not the sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... 5 hr Joe Schmoe 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 18 hr Mark Lakey 19
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH Sun Drive right or go... 1
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) Mar 31 Shallow Hal 25
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Mar 30 packerted 49
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 04 at 3:18AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC