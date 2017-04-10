Cape Coral issues burn ban and "Stage I Water Shortage" with mandatory one-day watering

City Manager John Szerlag has issued a burn ban for Cape Coral and has declared a Notice of Emergency Stage I Water Shortage. The burn ban is effective immediately, while the one-day mandatory watering restrictions will go into effect Friday, April 21. The emergency water shortage declaration is the next stage of the City's Emergency Water Conservation Plan authorized per Chapter 19-91 of the City of Cape Coral Code of Ordinances and requires mandatory one-day watering for all Cape Coral residents and businesses.

