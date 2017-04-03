Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife: showing of 'Flight of the Butterflies'
"Flight of the Butterflies," the award-winning documentary film, will be shown at the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife meeting on Tuesday, April 11, at Rotary Park Environmental Center, 5505 Rose Garden Road. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. with the election of officers and other members of the Board of Directors.
