Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce; Junio...

Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce; Junior Leadership Cape graduates 28

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The youth of today are tomorrow's leaders, and more than two dozen of Cape Coral's finest took one big step toward that. Junior Leadership Cape Coral, sponsored by the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Coral Community Foundation and other private partners, held its graduation ceremony Tuesday at Gulf Coast Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duffy's Sports Grill 4 hr Bill 1
Bullys 7 hr Ice Man 2
Karma is a bitch 7 hr Ice Man 1
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... 20 hr Club man 2
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 20 hr Prince John 19
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... 21 hr Dating advisory 1
News Proposed mining concerns some Estero residents Thu Youdy Gorshi 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at April 07 at 5:39PM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC