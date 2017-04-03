Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce; Junior Leadership Cape graduates 28
The youth of today are tomorrow's leaders, and more than two dozen of Cape Coral's finest took one big step toward that. Junior Leadership Cape Coral, sponsored by the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Coral Community Foundation and other private partners, held its graduation ceremony Tuesday at Gulf Coast Village.
