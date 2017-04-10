Byron Stout's Fish Finder: April 7th

Byron Stout's Fish Finder: April 7th

Friday Apr 7

Warming spring waters would be ideal for fishing, if they weren't so often covered with whitecaps, more of which are predicted for the weekend. Spotted seatrout fishing has been good, with plenty of fat keepers in the mix along the coast.

