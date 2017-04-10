Byron Stout's Fish Finder: April 7th
Warming spring waters would be ideal for fishing, if they weren't so often covered with whitecaps, more of which are predicted for the weekend. Spotted seatrout fishing has been good, with plenty of fat keepers in the mix along the coast.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|5 hr
|LEO 477
|4
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|15
|cape or Ft Myers? (Aug '08)
|Apr 8
|lbeck0614
|49
