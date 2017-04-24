Boil order issued for northern Collier County
Neighborhoods affected are Heritage Bay, the Quarry, Esplanade, The Preserve, River Stone, Olde Cypress, Saturnia Lakes, Heritage Green, Ibis Cove, Laurel Lakes, Key Royal, Pebblebrooke, the Pebblebrooke Plaza, Bent Creek, Tuscany Cove and La Morada. The order also affects Gulf Coast High School, Laurel Oaks Elementary School and Oakridge Middle School.
