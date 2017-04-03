Award preview: Distinguished entrepreneurs nominees feted
Some of the best and brightest business people gathered at the offices of Spiro & Associates in downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday for drinks and hor d'oeuvres to celebrate being nominated for a special honor. Nearly 60 people came for a cocktail party as nominees for the Distinguished Entrepreneur Awards, to be given out by the Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University on May 10. David Mulicka of Honc Destruction and Joseph Francioni at the Distinguished Entrepreneur Awards cocktail party at Spiro & Associates in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duffy's Sports Grill
|4 hr
|Bill
|1
|Bullys
|7 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Karma is a bitch
|7 hr
|Ice Man
|1
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|20 hr
|Club man
|2
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|Prince John
|19
|Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's...
|21 hr
|Dating advisory
|1
|Proposed mining concerns some Estero residents
|Thu
|Youdy Gorshi
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC