Ask county to use 20/20 funds to...

Ask county to use 20/20 funds to...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Please call Lee County Commissioner John Manning 239-533-2224 or email him at [email protected] gov.com and tell him you want the Cape Coral Country Club to be reconsidered for the 20/20 Program, put on the acquisition list and bought with 20/20 funds. Being he is chairman, ask him to pass this along to the other commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... 10 hr Club man 2
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 10 hr Prince John 19
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... 10 hr Dating advisory 1
News Proposed mining concerns some Estero residents 17 hr Youdy Gorshi 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Wed Not Paul Herman K... 32
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Wed Danny N 9
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 4 Joe Schmoe 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 07 at 4:45AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC