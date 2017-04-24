Arbor Day Tree Planting Celebration Friday
Hosted by the city's Parks and Recreation Department, the 26th Annual Arbor Day Tree Planting Celebration will take place at 11 a.m. at Sirenia Vista Park. The event is open to the public.
