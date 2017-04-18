A-1 Shelters Self Storage Gets Approv...

A-1 Shelters Self Storage Gets Approval for 6-Acre Expansion in Cape Coral, FL

The expansion will extend the property to the north and comprise more than 79,000 square feet of interior storage space and enclosed structures for 145 RVs, according to the source. The facility is currently housed on 7.6 acres and comprises 121,700 square feet between storage units, a management office and an onsite residence for the manager.

