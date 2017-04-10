75 veterans recognized at 50th Vietna...

75 veterans recognized at 50th Vietnam War Commemoration program

On March 29, the Estero Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, honored more than 75 local Vietnam veterans at a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the Fort Myers Regional Library in recognition of the nation's 50th Vietnam War Commemo-ration program. Veterans attended along with their friends and families as they were recognized one by one with a presentation of certificates of appreciation and 50th Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins.

