75 veterans recognized at 50th Vietnam War Commemoration program
On March 29, the Estero Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, honored more than 75 local Vietnam veterans at a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the Fort Myers Regional Library in recognition of the nation's 50th Vietnam War Commemo-ration program. Veterans attended along with their friends and families as they were recognized one by one with a presentation of certificates of appreciation and 50th Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins.
