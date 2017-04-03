5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5

5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a Fort Myers father who was shot and killed over the weekend outside a Fowler Street strip club. A funeral for Rogerio Anjos, 34, will be held Wednesday evening at Mullins Memorial Home in Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 2 hr thebsdetector 18
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) 6 hr Danny N 9
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Tue Joe Schmoe 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Mon Mark Lakey 19
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH Apr 2 Drive right or go... 1
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 05 at 2:52PM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC