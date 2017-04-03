5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a Fort Myers father who was shot and killed over the weekend outside a Fowler Street strip club. A funeral for Rogerio Anjos, 34, will be held Wednesday evening at Mullins Memorial Home in Fort Myers.
