3 busted after taking stolen BMW on j...

3 busted after taking stolen BMW on joyride

Friday Apr 14 Read more: NBC2 News

Three young men - two of them minors - were arrested after deputies said they covered nearly all of Southwest Florida on a criminal joyride. The owner of the stolen BMW said he knows it could have been prevented and he made a simple mistake: leaving his extra electronic car fob inside the car.

