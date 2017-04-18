3 busted after taking stolen BMW on joyride
Three young men - two of them minors - were arrested after deputies said they covered nearly all of Southwest Florida on a criminal joyride. The owner of the stolen BMW said he knows it could have been prevented and he made a simple mistake: leaving his extra electronic car fob inside the car.
