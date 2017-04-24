2 arrested in Cape Coral shooting investigation
Police have arrested a Cape Coral High School student, along with another man, in connection to a wild chase and shooting on Del Prado Boulevard last month. Officers arrested 17-year-old Franky Cruz, Jr. and 23-year-old Aaron Atkins on Tuesday for two counts of attempted murder.
Read more at NBC2 News.
