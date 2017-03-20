Young artists recognized
Students from high schools in Cape Coral, North Fort Myers and Lehigh are among those who were recongized at the annual ArtFest Fort Myers event held last month. The event brought together the best high school artists in the areas of photography, painting, drawing, 3-D, mixed-media and digital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Sun
|clyde
|3
|Shells
|Sun
|snowbird7570
|1
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Sat
|Trumpette
|6
|Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Trumpette
|8
|Southwest Florida Reading Festival
|Sat
|Ice Man
|1
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Hunter02
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC