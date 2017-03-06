Wellness Wednesday Open House set for...

Wellness Wednesday Open House set for March 15

Hosted by the Wellness Center of Cape Coral, the Wellness Wednesday Open House will be held March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, at 609 S.E. 13th Court. The event will feature a variety of screenings for members and visitors, along with valuable health information, raffle prizes, refreshments and more.

