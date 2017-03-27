Veteran architects form Castellanos +...

Veteran architects form Castellanos + Tramonte

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Two veteran architects with more than 60 years of combined experience have merged their companies to create Castellanos + Tramonte Architects, a regional architectural firm specializing in commercial design. Art Castellanos, AIA, serves as president of the newly created firm at 1625 S.E. 46th St., Suite 2A, in Cape Coral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) 13 hr Floridian 24
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 22 hr Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Thu packerted 49
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Wed Oh yeah 19
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Mar 26 Ice Man 13
Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16) Mar 26 Prince John 3
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 26 Prince John 14
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at March 31 at 4:32AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC