Veteran architects form Castellanos + Tramonte
Two veteran architects with more than 60 years of combined experience have merged their companies to create Castellanos + Tramonte Architects, a regional architectural firm specializing in commercial design. Art Castellanos, AIA, serves as president of the newly created firm at 1625 S.E. 46th St., Suite 2A, in Cape Coral.
