Vehicles hit by vandals at south Fort Myers shopping center
It was a wild night for vandals in a usually busy Lee County shopping center as they smashed several car windshields. Deputies responded to the report of five cars with similar damage in Market Square on US-41 and Daniels Parkway late Monday.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech
|16 hr
|Happier abroad
|1
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Wed
|Bar man
|1
|Shells
|Wed
|Ice Man
|4
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Mar 19
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|6
