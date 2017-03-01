Underground utilities: What's next

The city of Cape Coral has learned a few things in its first attempt to give property owners the option of having power lines buried underground instead of being installed overhead. While the proposed North 2 undergrounding of electric and communications option was soundly rejected by residents asked whether they would be willing to pay for the improvement, city officials say the straw poll provided a template for potential future undergrounding plans.

