Underground utilities: What's next
The city of Cape Coral has learned a few things in its first attempt to give property owners the option of having power lines buried underground instead of being installed overhead. While the proposed North 2 undergrounding of electric and communications option was soundly rejected by residents asked whether they would be willing to pay for the improvement, city officials say the straw poll provided a template for potential future undergrounding plans.
Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
