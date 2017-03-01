Trump supporters hold downtown rally

Lee County is Trump Country, and nearly 200 of his supporters came out Saturday morning to show that support at a rally that started at Big John Shopping Center and ended up along Cape Coral Parkway. They wore their "Make America Great Again" caps and waved American flags and Trump signs to passers-by on Cape Coral Parkway, many of whom honked their horns in support.

