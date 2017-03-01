Trump supporters hold downtown rally
Lee County is Trump Country, and nearly 200 of his supporters came out Saturday morning to show that support at a rally that started at Big John Shopping Center and ended up along Cape Coral Parkway. They wore their "Make America Great Again" caps and waved American flags and Trump signs to passers-by on Cape Coral Parkway, many of whom honked their horns in support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|7 hr
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|thinking about moving to fort myers is there a ... (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|AJS
|42
|Pine island lane
|12 hr
|Sally kay
|1
|Anyone know Tommy Strayer? He passed away a few... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Chris Siford
|4
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Fri
|Ice Man
|6
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 3
|Joan Polito
|43
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC