Trump supporters hold downtown rally

Trump supporters hold downtown rally

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Lee County is Trump Country, and nearly 200 of his supporters came out Saturday morning to show that support at a rally that started at Big John Shopping Center and ended up along Cape Coral Parkway. They wore their "Make America Great Again" caps and waved American flags and Trump signs to passers-by on Cape Coral Parkway, many of whom honked their horns in support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... 7 hr Dangerous woman w... 1
thinking about moving to fort myers is there a ... (Feb '12) 9 hr AJS 42
Pine island lane 12 hr Sally kay 1
Anyone know Tommy Strayer? He passed away a few... (Jan '09) 17 hr Chris Siford 4
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Fri Ice Man 6
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 3 Joan Polito 43
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 28 Prince John 13
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC