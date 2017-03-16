Teens arrested following Cape Coral a...

Teens arrested following Cape Coral armed burglary, crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Cape Coral, Fla. Three teens were arrested Wednesday after it was discovered they were involved in a burglary after a vehicle crash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires 12 hr clyde 3
Shells 17 hr snowbird7570 1
my sons dad (Mar '12) 23 hr Trumpette 19
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Sat Trumpette 6
Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16) Sat Trumpette 8
News Southwest Florida Reading Festival Sat Ice Man 1
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Sat Hunter02 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC