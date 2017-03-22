Susan Eddy

Susan Eddy

Susan Ruth Eddy, 69, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Middlebourne, West Virginia, departed this life Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in Gulf Coast Village Senior Living Center, Cape Coral.

