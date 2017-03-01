Strong advisory': Residents urg...
In advance of Monday's City Council meeting, Cape Coral has issued a notice of emergency advisory regarding the use of irrigation water in the city. City Manager John Szerlag issued the strong advisory on Thursday encouraging residents to reduce watering of lawns and landscaping even under the current two-day watering schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|10 hr
|Ice Man
|6
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|Joan Polito
|43
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Feb 28
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Feb 28
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC