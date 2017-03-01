Strong advisory': Residents urg...

In advance of Monday's City Council meeting, Cape Coral has issued a notice of emergency advisory regarding the use of irrigation water in the city. City Manager John Szerlag issued the strong advisory on Thursday encouraging residents to reduce watering of lawns and landscaping even under the current two-day watering schedule.

