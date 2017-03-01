Still time to get tickets to 'Evening with Maurice LoMonaco' concert
The Relay for Life team, Team Friends, is hosting its annual "Evening with Maurice LoMonaco" concert. The event will be on Thursday, March 9, with a wine & cheese reception and silent auction at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Maurice is a world renowned tenor who has performed here in the states as well as Europe.
