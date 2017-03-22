Sounds of Jazz & Blues: Annual Cape music festival at Tarpon Point Saturday

A longstanding musical tradition hosted by the Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department, the annual Sounds of Jazz and Blues festival, sweeps the shoreline of the Westin and Tarpon Point Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy full-service catered food and drink, peruse a wealth of gallery art, and, of course, take in the talented musical greatness of national jazz man Rick Braun, along with Gruv Therapy and Mike Imbasciani and His Bluez Rockerz. "It's been six years in the new venue at Tarpon Point, and it's just a beautiful place to host this event," said Cape Coral Parks & Rec's special events coordinator Todd King.

