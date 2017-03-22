Sounds of Jazz & Blues: Annual Cape m...

Sounds of Jazz & Blues: Annual Cape music festival at Tarpon Point Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

A longstanding musical tradition hosted by the Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department, the annual Sounds of Jazz and Blues festival, sweeps the shoreline of the Westin and Tarpon Point Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy full-service catered food and drink, peruse a wealth of gallery art, and, of course, take in the talented musical greatness of national jazz man Rick Braun, along with Gruv Therapy and Mike Imbasciani and His Bluez Rockerz. "It's been six years in the new venue at Tarpon Point, and it's just a beautiful place to host this event," said Cape Coral Parks & Rec's special events coordinator Todd King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech 7 hr Happier abroad 1
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 18 hr Bar man 1
Shells Wed Ice Man 4
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Tue Ice Man 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires Mar 19 clyde 3
my sons dad (Mar '12) Mar 19 Trumpette 19
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Mar 18 Trumpette 6
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC