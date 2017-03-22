Sounds of Jazz & Blues: Annual Cape music festival at Tarpon Point Saturday
A longstanding musical tradition hosted by the Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department, the annual Sounds of Jazz and Blues festival, sweeps the shoreline of the Westin and Tarpon Point Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy full-service catered food and drink, peruse a wealth of gallery art, and, of course, take in the talented musical greatness of national jazz man Rick Braun, along with Gruv Therapy and Mike Imbasciani and His Bluez Rockerz. "It's been six years in the new venue at Tarpon Point, and it's just a beautiful place to host this event," said Cape Coral Parks & Rec's special events coordinator Todd King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech
|7 hr
|Happier abroad
|1
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|18 hr
|Bar man
|1
|Shells
|Wed
|Ice Man
|4
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Mar 19
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC