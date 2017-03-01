Save Our Recreation sets save th...
Please join us from 1- 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, when hundreds will gather at Fathoms Restaurant & Bar in Cape Coral to make our collective voices heard while we swing to the big band sounds by the Memory Makers and raise funds to support Save Our Recreation, Inc., SOR is a not-for-profit corporation organized to preserve and protect the only large remaining green space in Cape Coral 175 acres - from housing development. Our City Council needs to hear from ALL of us - families, kids, cyclists, wildlife lovers, walkers, runners, baby boomers and seniors.
