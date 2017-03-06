Save Our Recreation sets fund raiser at Fathoms

Save Our Recreation, a not for profit organized "to preserve and protect" the 175 acre former golf course site, will hold a fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Fathoms Restaurant & Bar In addition to information about "Cape Coral's hidden treasure at 4003 Palm Tree Blvd ," silent auctions packed with restaurant certificates and gifts from local businesses and a 50/50 drawing will be featured.

