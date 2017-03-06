Save Our Recreation sets fund raiser at Fathoms
Save Our Recreation, a not for profit organized "to preserve and protect" the 175 acre former golf course site, will hold a fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Fathoms Restaurant & Bar In addition to information about "Cape Coral's hidden treasure at 4003 Palm Tree Blvd ," silent auctions packed with restaurant certificates and gifts from local businesses and a 50/50 drawing will be featured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|17 hr
|Wonder Why
|10
|Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|Wonder Why
|11
|Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ...
|23 hr
|Wonder Why
|1
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mon
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|thinking about moving to fort myers is there a ... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|AJS
|42
|Pine island lane
|Sun
|Sally kay
|1
|Anyone know Tommy Strayer? He passed away a few... (Jan '09)
|Mar 5
|Chris Siford
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC