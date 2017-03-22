Save Our Recreation rally attracts 'green space' supporters
Hundreds of Cape Coral residents gathered Tuesday along Palm Tree Boulevard, near the entrance of the former Golf Club to show support for preserving the 175-acre property as a park and protect it from becoming a housing development. Organizers of the Save Our Recreation rally led participants in a march north and south along Palm Tree while others stayed near the Golf Club entrance.
