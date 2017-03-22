Save Our Recreation rally attracts 'g...

Save Our Recreation rally attracts 'green space' supporters

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Hundreds of Cape Coral residents gathered Tuesday along Palm Tree Boulevard, near the entrance of the former Golf Club to show support for preserving the 175-acre property as a park and protect it from becoming a housing development. Organizers of the Save Our Recreation rally led participants in a march north and south along Palm Tree while others stayed near the Golf Club entrance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shells 8 hr Ice Man 4
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Tue Ice Man 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires Mar 19 clyde 3
my sons dad (Mar '12) Mar 19 Trumpette 19
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Mar 18 Trumpette 6
Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16) Mar 18 Trumpette 8
News Southwest Florida Reading Festival Mar 18 Ice Man 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC