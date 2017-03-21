Rally to be held against development ...

Rally to be held against development on old Cape golf club

Those against the development of hundreds of homes on the land are having a rally Tuesday to keep the support going. Save our Recreation is the group responsible for the rally and one of a handful of groups against developer D.R. Horton from building hundreds of homes.

