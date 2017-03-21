Rally to be held against development on old Cape golf club
Those against the development of hundreds of homes on the land are having a rally Tuesday to keep the support going. Save our Recreation is the group responsible for the rally and one of a handful of groups against developer D.R. Horton from building hundreds of homes.
