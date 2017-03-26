Portion of Del Prado Blvd. reopens af...

Portion of Del Prado Blvd. reopens after shooting, crash

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A portion of Del Prado Boulevard has reopened Sunday morning after a shooting led to a crash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 44 min Prince John 14
Big 'O' Amusements is FIRED from the Fort Myers... Fri Carnival man 1
Fort Myers police continue to investigate viole... Fri Police blotter 1
Shells Fri snowbird7570 5
News FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech Mar 23 Happier abroad 1
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Mar 22 Bar man 1
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Mar 21 Ice Man 4
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC