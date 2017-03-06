Parents uneasy over federal investigation into Lee school district
Parents uneasy over federal investigation into Lee school distri - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida A federal civil rights investigation is underway into the Lee County School District after a teacher admitted to kissing a student. East Lee County High School teacher Jonathan Blikstad received three days of suspension without pay after admitting to kissing the student last year.
