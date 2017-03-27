One injured in early morning shooting, crash in Cape Coral
A witness tells us he heard gunshots at around 3 a.m. and saw a silver SUV spin out of traffic. The witness says the SUV crashed into a power pole, and two men jumped out screaming, "They're shooting at us."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
