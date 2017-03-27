Now is the time
For the first time in more than two decades, the Cape Coral municipal ballot will not include an incumbent in the mayor's race. Citing the desire to concentrate on her marketing company, Mayor Marni Sawicki told constituents last week that she will not seek a second term.
