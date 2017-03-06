Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Ass...

Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association to meet March 16

The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association Inc. will meet on Thursday, March 16. Scheduled speakers are Mary Ann Parsons and Barbara Meyer on Florida Yards and Neighborhoods - Butterfly Gardening; Paul Clinghan, Audrie Goodwin and Elizabeth Ellis of Cape Coral's Public Works Department on the North 2 utilities expansion project; and John Jacobs, on the Cape Coral North RO Water Treatment Plant water quality and testing. Other announcements will include updates on active northwest Cape Coral projects, as well as the upcoming annual Trash Bash neighborhood cleanup to be held on Saturday, April 22, in conjunction with Keep Lee Beautiful and the next Mangrove Mania annual mangrove planting project.

