North High student accepted for NYU s...

North High student accepted for NYU summer course

22 hrs ago

Only 18 high school students worldwide get the opportunity to take summer courses at one of the most prestigious art schools in the world. A.J. Gross, a junior at North Fort Myers High School and a Cape Coral resident, is going to be one of them.

