Night Parade makes a comeback to celebrate city's founding
A weekend event planned in the South Cape will mark the 60th anniversary of the purchase and development of what would one day become the city Cape Coral. Organized by the South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Associations, the Celebrate Cape Coral Night Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. along Southeast 47th Terrace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|Joan Polito
|43
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Tue
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Tue
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Tue
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Feb 24
|FBI Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC