Night Parade makes a comeback to celebrate city's founding

A weekend event planned in the South Cape will mark the 60th anniversary of the purchase and development of what would one day become the city Cape Coral. Organized by the South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Associations, the Celebrate Cape Coral Night Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. along Southeast 47th Terrace.

