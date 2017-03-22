My man boobs are costing me a shot at MMA glory 0:0
A teen Mixed Martial Arts fighter says there's only one thing getting in the way of his career - his man boobs. Jeremiah Mastrogiacomo, 19, from Cape Coral, Florida, has suffered with male breast enlargement - called gynecomastia - since he was 13-years-old.
